FG To Establish National Youth Development Bank

The Federal Government on Tuesday revealed plan to establish a National Youth Development Bank and a Youth Data Bank. President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, disclosed this at a Stakeholders Roundtable on Northern Youth Development organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, in Abuja.

The President described the banks as crucial tools for “providing financial and informational support to young Nigerians.” He said since assumption of fice, his administration unveiled a comprehensive youth development strategy spanning multiple key sectors to drive Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Tinubu extolled the legacy of the late Sardauna of Sokoto and former Premier of Northern Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello. ”The late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, was one of the towering giants on whose shoulders we have ascended as a nation.

”His vision was clear: the North cannot progress in isolation, and Nigeria cannot prosper unless every part of this nation thrives,” he said.

Tinubu declared that the development of northern Nigeria remains fundamental to the nation’s prosperity. According to him, “whatever disrupts the growth of one region sets back the entire nation.

“For far too long, we have been taunted as a nation with the most children out of school—a reality that should not elicit pride but provoke urgent action.

“This alarming statistic has turned the promise of our population into a challenge rather than the dividend it ought to be.” Tinubu re-echoed his administration’s pioneering youth development initiatives, including the three million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme and the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters.

“Our creative and digital economy is another goldmine,” the President said, outlining programmes such as the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA), and the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

He listed other programmes to include the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for higher education access, Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) for digital entrepreneurship.

They also included, Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) for global market participation, Youth Enterprise Clusters for business development, and the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme to address accommodation needs.

On agriculture, the President said that investments in the sector and industrialisation would further position the North as Nigeria’s foremost agricultural hub.

Addressing the region’s security challenges, Tinubu further outlined measures “to restore stability to the North. ”The measures include strengthening community policing, rehabilitating displaced persons, and addressing cross-border challenges like smuggling and insurgency.”

