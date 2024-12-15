FG To Establish Four Tertiary Institutions In Zaria – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has disclosed the establishment of four new institutions in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The schools include a Federal College of Education, a state-of-the-art College of Health Sciences, a National Open University campus, and a College of Legal Studies.

Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency announced this while addressing executive members of the Zaria Educational and Development Association (ZEDA) on Saturday in Zaria.

He said the institutions will not only enhance Zaria’s educational infrastructure but also provide critical resources for the region. The groundbreaking ceremonies for these institutions are scheduled to take place on Sunday, 15th December 2024.

The speaker also highlighted ongoing work in Zaria’s primary and secondary schools, with 116 schools currently under renovation and plans for further upgrades. He also unveiled a comprehensive plan to revolutionize the educational landscape of Zaria.

He said: “It is humbling to be here, back home, to witness the progress of education in Zaria,” Speaker Abbas said, acknowledging the turnout of personalities who came together for the joint meeting of the association’s two most influential organs.

He conveyed deep appreciation for their support and reiterated his dedication to serving the community in any way possible.

Speaking on the 2025 budget, Speaker Abbas emphasized the importance of the upcoming budget and called on the association to share their needs and priorities.

“This is the time to let us know what you require, particularly now that the budget is on its way. We are ready to intervene and assist where we can,” he stated.

“There would be a groundbreaking ceremony set for Sunday the 15th of December 2024 which will mark a historic day for Zaria’s educational sector.

“Zaria is not known for commerce or industry, but for education. This is the place where we need to focus on strengthening and expanding our educational infrastructure,” Speaker Abbas noted, emphasizing the importance of these projects to the future of the region.

“The groundbreaking ceremonies for these institutions will take place tomorrow afternoon, with the public invited to witness the historic event.

“I appreciate you all for the opportunity to contribute to the development of Zaria’s educational sector and a call for continued collaboration to ensure its success.

“We are committed to making Zaria a centre of educational excellence,” he stated, wishing blessings upon all those in attendance.

The groundbreaking ceremonies and the continued development of Zaria’s educational institutions mark a pivotal moment in the city’s history, reinforcing its reputation as a beacon of learning in Nigeria.

Speaking also to journalists during the inspection the the projects in Zaria, the Speaker said so far, a lot of projects beginning from the 2023 supplementary budget to 2024 were ongoing.

“You know we have two budgets. All of them contain some elements of projects from various constituencies. This is the very first time that I have come in more than one year to inspect all the work that has been done.

“I think what I have seen is quite commendable. The contractors that mobilize for various projects, particularly projects have done very, very well. Because of time constraints, of course, what we have seen is not even up to 10% of the projects that we have on the ground. But from the little I have seen, I think they are doing well.

Speaking further on the benefits of projects to his constituents, Abbas said “If you look at the range of projects that we have from school renovations, constructions of hospitals, constructions of schools, road networks, bridges, markets, and what have you, it captures almost all aspects of human endeavour.

“Anything that you can possibly think of as a factor that can promote or escalate development, I think we have been able to integrate that into the projects that we have brought together.

Speaking on the construction of a bridge in Abba village which was destroyed by insurgents in 2014, the Speaker said that the bridge will be completed in six months to one year, adding that the project has been fully paid for.

“I asked the contractor when I visited the place. He said between six months to one year, the project will be completed. The good thing that you need to know is that we have provided the money completely. What the contractor needs to utilize.

“So he doesn’t have to wait for another budget cycle for him to access money to finish. Everything has been provided under the 2024 appropriation bill. So hopefully between June next year to December next year, we are hoping that that place will be completely ready for use”

