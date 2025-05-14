FG To End Underage Gambling

Share

The Federal Government said that it has initiated steps to end underage gambling in the country.

This disclosure was made in Abuja on Wednesday, when the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the FCT- Internal Revenue Service ( FCT-IRS) launched a new regulatory framework for the gaming and lottery industry in Abuja.

Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, said that operators will no longer be allowed to accept underaged citizens.

Gbajabiamila noted that any operator found to be encouraging underage gambling will face severe sanctions, including fines and possible license revocation.

“There is zero tolerance for underage gambling,” Gbajabiamila stated. “Any operator caught allowing minors to participate will be penalized. We are building a gaming environment based on responsibility, regulation, and fairness.”

He disclosed that the FCT Lottery Regulatory Office (FCT-LRO) which now has the regulatory responsibilities, and working in close collaboration with the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS),was created following a Supreme Court’s judgment giving the FCTA the authority to regulate lottery industry in Abuja.

According to Gbajabiamila . “All valid licenses issued previously remain operational under the FCT-LRO. There’s no need for reapplication. The only change is jurisdiction operators will now report to the FCT authorities.”

Also speaking, the Acting Executive Secretary of the FCT-IRS, Michael Ango, said that FCT was in support with the current reforms in the lottery and gaming industry in Abuja.

“Gaming is more than just recreation it’s a tool for economic development if properly managed. We are working with FCT-LRO to ensure proper oversight, efficient tax collection, and most importantly, the protection of vulnerable groups, especially minors,” Ango said.

He revealed that FCT-IRS is developing mechanisms that will mandate operators and agents to verify the identity of all participants through Tax Identification Numbers or other means of digital verification.

“Anyone not registered or verifiable especially minors will be restricted. Any operator who disregards this will face stiff penalties,” Ando stressed.

