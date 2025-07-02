FG To End Diesel Dependency, Cut Carbon Emissions – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has assured that the federal government will soon phase out diesel dependency and cut carbon emissions through the nation’s integrated hybrid energy system.

He said that while the truth about the nation’s climate question remains that Nigeria could no longer build yesterday’s infrastructure for tomorrow, climate action has now become an economic necessity and not a luxury.

The Vice President, who stated this on Wednesday when he declared open the Decarbonizing Infrastructure in Nigeria Summit (DIN SUMMIT) in Abuja, warned that Nigeria would struggle to compete or catch up with the world if the nation’s climate dreams do not align with its development realities.

“Onne Port, for instance, is already emerging as the template for our quest to breathe life into a robust green economy. Discussions are currently underway with private investors to commit nearly $60 million to electrify the port and transform it into Nigeria’s first green port.

“This is a strategic leap. Through an integrated hybrid energy system, we will phase out diesel dependency, slash carbon emissions, and provide 24/7 sustainable and affordable power to terminal operators and port users,” he said.

The summit, according to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, was inspired by the awareness that the country could no longer afford to treat sustainability and profitability as two separate pursuits.

It was a product of months of consultations, regional dialogues, and technical deep dives. That was why it reflected the belief that the path to net-zero by 2060 must be paved with concrete action, not convenient rhetoric. “Our Energy Transition Plan and Climate Change Act have together created a roadmap that is both visionary and pragmatic,” Shettima stressed.

The Vice President explained that 75% of Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the infrastructure sector, including energy, transport, urban development, and agriculture.

These sectors, he said, were not just carbon-heavy but also form the nation’s economic arteries, especially agriculture, which supported 70% of rural livelihoods.

Shettima observed that while the staggering figures are a wake-up call for a nation that figures them out, the only way of the “predicted doom is to decarbonise these systems,” adding that the target is to build a Nigeria with infrastructure that heals, and not one that harms.

“This is how we can alter our trajectory. If we do this right, we stand to generate over 1.5 million green jobs by 2035. We can also cultivate new export markets in clean energy and climate-smart agriculture, which would transform Nigeria into a regional leader in low-carbon enterprise.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we are not here to fantasise. We are here to finance. To mobilise. To de-risk. To build. The Nigeria we want cannot be realised on diesel generators and fragile grids. It will not emerge from a model that chokes our lungs while draining our treasury. We must build a Nigeria whose infrastructure heals rather than harms.”

The Vice President described the theme of the summit, “Unlocking Climate Finance for Sustainable Development,” as very apt, as the nation faced an urgent and immense task of decoupling its development from the carbon-intensive models of the past and to do so without leaving any Nigerian behind.

“This is why we must strengthen our regulatory frameworks. This is why we must harmonise policy across sectors and tiers. This is why we must launch tools like the Green Investment Portal to connect capital to climate-smart opportunities.

“This is why we must have our states at the forefront of this march to the future to show that decarbonisation must not stop at Abuja’s gates. It must reach every local government, every community, every home,” he maintained.