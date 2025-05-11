FG To End Cabotage Waivers, Moves To Boost Coastal Shipping

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has announced plans to end the issuance of waivers under the Coastal and Inland Shipping Act of 2003, marking a decisive move to strengthen Nigeria’s maritime sector, create jobs, and boost indigenous participation in the shipping industry.

The Coastal and Inland Shipping Act, also known as the Cabotage Act, restricts domestic coastal shipping to Nigerian-owned, Nigerian-crewed, and Nigerian-built or-flagged vessels.

However, over the years, waivers have often been granted to foreign vessels when local capacity was deemed insufficient.

Oyetola’s Media and Communications Adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, said in a statement that these waivers had significantly limited the growth of Nigerian shipping companies, depriving them of critical opportunities in the domestic shipping space.

During a meeting with a high-level delegation from NNPC Shipping, Stena Bulk, and Caverton Offshore Support Group at the Ministry in Abuja, the minister expressed his resolve to reverse this trend.

The meeting came shortly after the formal unveiling of Unity Shipping World (USW), a newly formed joint venture between NNPC Shipping, global maritime giant Stena Bulk, and Nigerian offshore service leader Caverton Offshore Support Group.

The joint venture aims to establish a robust tanker operation to transport crude oil, refined products, and LNG within Nigeria, West Africa, and globally.

Oyetola stated, “The era of indiscriminate waivers is coming to an end. We cannot continue to undermine our local capacity under the guise of temporary foreign intervention.

It is time to build Nigerian tonnage, support Nigerian jobs, and give indigenous operators a fair chance to thrive. That is the only sustainable path to maritime development.”

In line with this renewed focus on indigenous capacity, the minister directed the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to immediately begin the process for disbursing the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF). The CVFF, accumulated over the years from Cabotage levies, is intended to assist Nigerian shipowners in acquiring vessels and improving their operational capacity.

Oyetola emphasized, “The disbursement of the CVFF is no longer optional; it is imperative. Our indigenous operators must be empowered to acquire modern vessels and effectively render services that have, for too long, been dominated by foreign shipping concerns. As we work to bring the waiver regime to a close, this support becomes even more critical.”

The minister also reiterated his commitment to launching a national shipping carrier through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, an initiative that would position Nigeria as a dominant maritime force in the region.

Bode Makanjuola, CEO of Caverton Offshore Support Group, described the joint venture between his company, Stena Bulk, and NNPC Shipping as a game-changer for Nigeria’s maritime industry.

He stated that Unity Shipping World (USW) would deliver efficient, reliable, and sustainable maritime transport services.

The company aims to build a modern fleet, acquire both new and existing vessels, and optimize cost and operational efficiency.

Makanjuola added, “This partnership is the culmination of extensive planning and shared vision. It combines local expertise with international best practices to create a maritime powerhouse. Unity Shipping World will proudly fly the Nigerian flag and play a critical role in training and empowering Nigerian seafarers.”

The Managing Director of NNPC Shipping, Panos Gliatis, further emphasized the strategic importance of the alliance, stating, “With this partnership, we are enhancing domestic refining, imports, and exports, reinforcing Nigeria’s pivotal role in global energy logistics.”

