FG To End Breast Ironing, FGM, Others In Six Months

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy has vowed to end breast ironing, female genital mutilation, and other harmful practices in Nigeria in the next six months.

The minister made this known in Abuja when she signed an MoU with the Garki chiefdom, Emmanuel Gade on the stoppage of breast ironing.

She said Nigeria has been having lots of issues and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to make sure that the children are protected the way they ought to be.

“These children whose breasts are ironed belong to the nation, that their biological parents birth them doesn’t make them entirely theirs, we are here to make sure that the children are not maltreated and there is a legal backing to this which is violence against women.

“Ignorance, a lot of Africans are ignorant and it’s a long-standing tradition, now it’s time we let them know that there is no more room for harmful practices. The government and Governor’s forum are in support of mobile court so we are here to let them know that such harmful practice will no longer be accepted and the mobile court will arrest anyone that continues the practice.

“We have done community engagement and sensitized women on the danger associated with such harmful practice and we also empowered them with sewing machines and grinding machines because a hungry man is an angry man and when you want someone to stop doing something wrong, you show them love.

“We have empowered them sustainably and we have also signed an MoU with the community head today that breast ironing should stop”.

Kennedy said breast ironing exposes girls to numerous health problems such as cancer, abscesses, itching, and discharge of milk, infection, dissymmetry of the breasts, cysts, breast infections, Severe fever, tissue damage, and even the complete disappearance of one or both breasts.

According to the minister, it was also contained in that MoU that offenders are liable to be arrested by the mobile court and eventually taken to jail.

She stressed that whistle-blowers are on ground to monitor them and ensure that breast ironing is stopped.

The district head, of Garki chiefdom, Emmanuel Gade said breast ironing is the traditional way of keeping their teenage girls from attracting men to curb promiscuity.

“If mothers allowed their children to grow breasts naturally, they will be attractive to men and that may lead to unplanned pregnancy and bearing children out of wedlock.

“We have been sensitized and we are cascading the gospel to women in our community to stop the harmful practice of breast ironing”.