FG To Empower Nigerian Youths In Renewable Energy

The launch of NEXTGEN RESCO by the Federal Government will lead to the empowerment of 60 young Nigerians in the renewable energy sector, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has said.

The project is being implemented in partnership with REA, the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), and the Ecological Innovation Empowerment Initiative (EIEI).

REA, in a statement, explained that the programme would help nurture a new generation of skilled professionals that will contribute to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s renewable energy industry.

It added that graduates of the 12-month NEXTGEN RESCO programme would be equipped to secure roles in Nigeria’s private sector, adding that they will utilise the skills gained during the training.

According to the statement, the NEXTGEN RESCO Programme will provide a comprehensive training experience, including renewable energy systems, leadership development, and practical exposure to realworld challenges in the sector.

It added that successful participants would be equipped with the skills necessary to secure roles in private sector companies and contribute to the country’s clean energy goals.

According to the statement, the eligibility criteria for the programme are designed to ensure equal opportunities for all applicants.

It highlighted that candidates must be graduates with a CGPA of 3.5 or above, possess a maximum of two years of postgraduate experience, and demonstrate strong leadership and interpersonal skills.

It added that female applicants were highly encouraged to apply, and that candidates currently serving in Abuja are also eligible.

It said: “The programme is now open for application to young prospective Nigerians, the 12-month long programme offers 60 successful applicants a unique opportunity to gain quality industry knowledge, learn from industry experts and collaborate with key stakeholders in the energy sector.

“Upon the successful completion of the 12-month programme, the NEXTGen RESCO Cohorts will have the opportunity to secure active roles in private sector companies in Nigeria, optimizing the skills garnered from the NEXT GEN RESCO Programme.

“To apply interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official NEXTGEN RESCO Programme website.”

