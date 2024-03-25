FG To Earn N800bn From Ship Pollution Charges

The Federal Government is to earn N800 billion ($500 million) annually from vessels operating on Nigerian waters if ship pollution measures are regulated and enforced from this year. As part of measures to avoid pollution during bunkering, government had said that ships operating on Nigerian waters must pay charges of $50,000 per m2 for major pollution and $16,000 per m2 for minor pollution.

Findings revealed that more than 10,000 vessels, oil platforms, Floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) and other crafts were operating on Nigerian waters annually. Also, ship agents are expected to pay cost of cleanup and remediation, while port managers on confirmation of payment gives approval to them and give copies to harbour master/traffic manager, security, fire service and environment. Apart from the charges, findings also revealed that they must have naval permit, ship master’s request for the bunkering, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR)’s allocation, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s approval, pollution free certificate and pollution incident report.

The moves were part of efforts by the government to implement the Offshore Waste Reception Facility (OWRF) to stop the dumping of toxic and human waste in Nigeria’s waters. Part of the measures include the fact that “every Nigerian ship, other than a tanker of eighty tonnes gross tonnage and above which uses her bunker fuel tanks for the carriage of ballast water shall be fitted with an oily-water separator in accordance with the provisions of this regulation.” The regulation further stated that loading must begin at a slow rate and after loading has started the tanks being loaded must be inspected along with the water round the ship’s side.

However, the President of the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM), Capt. Tajudeen Alao, said that some maritime policies such bunkering were moving out stakeholders to Ghana, Togo and Benin. Alao explained that government procedures may continue to keep Nigeria out of the legitimate business of bunkering for ship operations that other countries in the sub-region were taking advantage of. He said that there were actually more bunkering activities in Nigeria, but government’s policies said certain things were wrong, saying that those in the operation moved to the triangle of Lome, Accra and Cotonou. According to him, demanding for clearance papers by security agencies causes delays that were unprofitable in international shipping in a big business and a large employer of manpower.

The president noted that one of the solutions was to duly register operators in that area, according to law under the Port State Control (PSC), saying this would enable the country to have accredited bunkerers, who would readily provide the needs of ships in that regard. It would be recalled that government recently signed a concession agreement with XPO Marine Services Limited to end decades of indiscriminate waste disposal by ships and rig platforms in the nation’s Eastern waters.

The Deputy Director/Head of Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr Kabiru Diso said that the handover of the project site to XPO Marine in Port Harcourt said that prior to the project’s implementation; both International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Nigerian Oil Companies (NOCs) disposed their waste at sea due to the absence of a waste collection system in the country. He explained that the handover of the OWRF project was in compliance with the MARPOL Convention, which aims to prevent maritime pollution caused by ships.

Diso said: “Through NIMASA partnership with XPO Marine, our waters will no longer be a dumping ground for all kinds of wastes generated from ships and platforms. The company will ensure the efficient and timely collection and disposal of waste in our waters. So, today marks a significant milestone, not only because of the project’s commencement, but also because it signifies the collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve a common goal. So, the PPP arrangement will support Nigeria’s economic growth, especially at this time when the country is facing serious economic crunch.