FG To Earn $17.83bn From 3 Ports Concession To Private Operators

Following the approval of the concession of the development and expansion of three sea ports in the country to private operators/investors by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday, the Federal Government is expected to make a cumulative sum of $17.83 billion from the deal.

The government is also expected to rake-in the sum of $797 million from the concession of Abuja and Kano international Airports through public, private partnership (PPP) arrangement. This came as the Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, also approved the change of name from the Ministry of Aviation to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace.

The Council equally okayed the construction of Federal Secretariat Complexes in five states of Abia, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kogi and Taraba states for N36.2 billion. Another sum of N15 billion was equally okayed for the renovation of the Ikeja Police Barracks in Lagos.

Briefing journalists after the weekly Council meeting, the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademila Adegiroye, said: “For Snake Island Port, the total investment by the private investors will be $974,185,203.66 and we expect that the investors will get $18 billion over the period of 45 years concession period.

“The Federal Government will have $5.23 billion and the ICRC will get $94.9 million. “For Burutu, the concession period is 40 years unlike the Snake Island, which is 45 years. The total projected revenue to the concessionaire, Federal Government and the ICRC; the concessionaire is expected to have a revenue of $125 billion.

The Federal Government is expected to get revenue of $9 billion, for spending nothing.