FG To Distribute 26,000 Tons Of High Breed Rice To Rural Women

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye has disclosed her readiness to distribute 26,000 tons of high-breed rice from Chinese to rural women to cut down the cost of rice.

The Minister made this known on Thursday in Abuja at the media, briefing in commemoration of the 2023 International Day for Rural Women.

“26,000 tons of high breed rice from Chinese will be distributed to rural women. This rice produces double within 3 months and this is aimed at cutting down the cost of rice”.

She called on all women to support the farmers with tools to reduce the labour burden of rural women as that will help them to have more farm produce.

The minister also noted that First Lady Remy Tinubu will share mechanised farming tools worth 151 million for rural women.

Earlier, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Idris Muhammed said the event marks a significant day for rural women worldwide as it helps to showcase the critical role and contribution of rural women, including indigenous women, in enhancing agriculture and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty.

“Available evidence points to the fact that in the world over, women play a vital role in the rural economy. They are involved in crop production and livestock care, provide food, water and fuel for their families, and carry out other activities to diversify their family’s livelihoods. Rural women are active agents of economic, social change and environmental protection”.

Idris sympathizes with many of our rural women and their families whose lives and properties have been negatively affected by the raging flood and armed conflict in different parts of the country; that has rendered rural women homeless, swept away most of the farming communities destroyed farmland, loss of lives, crops and livestock worth millions of Naira. Stressing that this has no doubt negatively impacted rural women while drawing Nigeria back in its quest to attain food sufficiency.

Speaking on this year’s theme “Rural Women Confront the Global Cost-of-Living Crisis,” the theme for World Food Day is “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind”.

“Idris said the two themes stress that the production and consumption of safe food and water have immediate and long-term benefits for the people, the planet, and the economy.

“The various clashes in Nigeria have also exposed the vulnerability of the food system to major shocks and the need for rural women to be economically empowered for self-determination”