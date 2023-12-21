FG To Disburse N50bn For PHCs Upgrade Nationwide

…vows to sanction organ harvesters

Committed to repositioning healthcare delivery in the country, the Federal Government has said all was in place to disburse N50 billion for the upgrade and expansion of primary healthcare (PHC) centres nationwide by the first quarter of 2024.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate who made the disclosure at the conclusion of the Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) meeting in Abuja, noted that the funds would be sourced from the Basic Health Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Pate while assuring Nigerians that the positive impacts of the revitalization of the country’s health sector led by the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and centred on the Ministerial Four-Point Agenda would soon be evident for all to see, added that the government would remain vigilant in overseeing the utilization of the disbursed funds to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the process.

He said: “In the first quarter of 2024, at least N50b, which has already accrued in the Basic Health Care Provision Fund. We expect that to be disbursed through the State’s primary health care facilities to deliver services to women and children.

“That is part of the target that Mr President has set for us so that we can expand the facilities over the next four years from 8,000 to almost 17,000 healthcare centres but also to enrol more vulnerable Nigerians to have access to quality healthcare services.

“The work of this Ministerial Oversight Committee continuously will refine the criteria, issues of the package, how providers are paid, but importantly to ensure it’s embedded in the context of improved accountability, improved answerability, so the health facilities receiving these resources, State and Local governments are able to answer to their people.

WHO Country Representative to Nigeria, Walter Kazadi Mulombo pledged the continued commitment of WHO towards the success of the government’s plans, saying, “Today’s discussion was really encouraging and in the right direction because it set the time for a reset for business unusual to really accelerate heath towards achieving SDG and hopefully and catch up.

“Very encouraging exchanges and we are happy to be part of this discussion witnessed by us and also at the same time express our commitment to being our contributions, alongside other development partners to make sure that this programme is really a success, indeed there’s really hope that things will change and we’ll start witnessing a new Nigeria than the one we knew before as far as health is concerned and we hope it will trigger ripple effect to other sectors as well, to follow suit .“

Meanwhile, the minister has vowed to sanction any one involved in what he described as the barbaric and inhumane criminal practice of kidney trafficking.

Pate in a statement signed by the director, media and public relations in the ministry, Patricia Deworitshe, said the National Health Act (NHA) 2014 Sections 51-56, prohibits such illegality.

While noting that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) was already looking into allegations levelled against medical practitioners engaged in such activities, he maintained that the donation of kidneys should be on informed consent of the donor, done based on medical advice with privileged information about the process in order to save lives.

He said, “Persons, who contravene or fail to comply with the provisions of the section, commit an offence and they are liable on conviction or a fine of N1 million or imprisonment of not less than two years or both.

“It is pertinent to note that both the seller and the buyer of this illegal trade as well as the medical practitioners and facilities where this criminal act is being performed will face the full wrath of the law.”