FG To Disburse $50m Women Exporters’ Fund In Q1’26

The first tranche of Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) fund totalling $50 million will be disbursed in the first quarter of 2026, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni confirmed.

Her assurance on Wednesday preceded completion of capacitybuilding and compliance processes for WEIDE beneficiaries held in Abuja at a town hall meeting for WEIDE Fund beneficiaries.

During the occasion, the programme partners reviewed progress made since the fund was launched in August 2025. The $50 million is a global initiative by the WTO and ITC to empower women-led businesses in developing countries, especially Nigeria, by providing training, finance, and market access for digital trade, helping them grow from small enterprises to global players through support like grants and mentorship, as seen in its launch phase benefiting 146 Nigerian women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, Ayeni called on beneficiaries to maximize the opportunities provided by the programme, emphasizing the progress made and the milestones achieved since its launch.

Ayeni said the engagement was meant to review the programme’s achievements, identify areas for improvement, and strengthen support for the beneficiaries.

“So it’s time for us to get together at the end of the year to see how far we’ve gone, how well we’ve done, and what we need to do to make it better and support them more effectively through the WEIDE Fund,” she said.

Ayeni highlighted the significant capacity-building activities conducted for the 146 selected women entrepreneurs, noting that top-tier coaches and trainers had been deployed immediately after the official launch in August by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, DG of the World Trade Organisation.

Ndubueze Okeke, Director, Trade Information Department, NEPC, said the town hall was convened to take stock of the programme’s implementation, identify challenges faced by beneficiaries and strengthen support mechanisms.

He described WEIDE as a game-changing initiative being implemented in partnership with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) to equip Nigerian women exporters with the skills needed to compete in the global digital economy.

“The success of WEIDE will not be measured only by grants disbursed, but by businesses strengthened, markets accessed, jobs created and women-led enterprises that become more resilient and globally competitive,” he said.

Also speaking, the WEIDE Fund focal person at NEPC, Moboni Alemika, said the initiative had already demonstrated the resilience and determination of Nigerian women entrepreneurs, even in difficult circumstances.

She stressed the need for a more enabling environment for women-led businesses, noting that issues such as access to land, inheritance rights and taxation continue to affect women entrepreneurs.

One of the beneficiaries, Helen Nnaemeka, Chief Executive Officer of Helencia Foods, described the programme as a transformative learning experience.

She said while some beneficiaries initially expected immediate disbursement after the August launch, the rigorous audits, training and compliance checks had helped them better understand business structures and financial management.