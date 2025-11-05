FG To Develop Four New Ports In S’South

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that the Federal Government was working with state governments in the South-South region to develop four new deep-seaports.

He noted that the Agge Deep Seaport in Bayelsa State, the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State, the Bakassi Deep Seaport in Cross River State, and the Bonny Deep Seaport in Rivers State would be developed.

The minister’s Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, said in a statement on Wednesday that Oyetola told the delegation that the projects would position Nigeria as a regional maritime hub and significantly enhance logistics efficiency, industrial growth and employment opportunities, stressing that the South-South region occupies a central place in Nigeria’s quest to unlock the full potential of its marine and blue economy.

Receiving a delegation from the South South Development Commission (SSDC) led by its Managing Director, Ms Usoro Akpabio, in Abuja, the Minister described the region as an important component of Nigeria’s maritime future, given its long coastline, strategic seaports, and vast aquatic resources.

Oyetola said the Federal Government was committed to driving maritime infrastructural development in the South-South to ensure that the region plays its rightful role in the nation’s economic growth, adding that existing seaports in the region, Warri Port in Delta State, Rivers Port and Onne Port in Rivers State, and Calabar Port in Cross River State would soon enjoy modernisation and upgrade under the Federal Government’s port modernisation programme.

According to the minister, the government plans to dredge the ports to a minimum draft of 16 metres, a move that would enable them to accommodate larger vessels and increase their competitiveness in the Gulf of Guinea, explaining that dredging the ports deeper would attract larger ships, lower cargo handling costs, and boost trade volumes.

He added that bigger vessels would help reduce the cost of doing business while generating more revenue for the country, emphasising that the South-South region was vital not only for shipping and port development but also for the growth of marine tourism.

He urged state governments in the region to take advantage of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to develop coastal tourism, noting that the initiative offers immense economic potential, saying that a well-developed marine tourism sector could generate sustainable income for coastal communities, create jobs for young people and women, and attract both local and international visitors to the region.

Oyetola pointed out that the establishment of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, and the Nigeria Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State, is a testament to the Federal Government’s recognition of the region’s strategic importance to the growth of the marine and blue economy.

He said that these institutions were playing critical roles in developing the human capital needed to support Nigeria’s expanding maritime industry.

Also, the Managing Director of the South South Development Commission, Ms Usoro Akpabio, commended the minister for his leadership and focus in repositioning the maritime sector.

She said that the Commission was ready to partner with the ministry in the implementation of blue economy projects across the region, stating that a strong blue economy in the South-South will drive economic growth, strengthen regional integration, and improve livelihoods.

Akpabio proposed the establishment of a joint working team comprising officials of the Ministry and the Commission to deepen collaboration and ensure effective coordination of programmes in the region.