FG To Deploy Over 6m Metres To Close Existing Gaps

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Arowolo Verheijen, has said that over six million metres are planned to be deployed from multiple sources to address the metering gap in Nigeria.

She explained that the sources include Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Program (DISREP), Federation Account, and the Meter Asset Fund (MAF).

Verheijen, who was represented by Eriye Onagoruwa, spoke on “Accelerating Metering Under Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) yesterday at the second day of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) stakeholders meeting in Abuja.

These were contained in a post on the X (formerly Twitter) of The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission. According to NERC, Verheijen highlighted efforts to close the metering gap through alternative financing, with end users expected to receive meters at no cost.

Key priorities include streamlining installer certification, deploying meters to high-consumption areas (starting with Band A customers), and ensuring robust communication infrastructure.

