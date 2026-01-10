FG To Cut Education Costs With Reusable Textbook Policy, Others

The Federal Government has unveiled a new policy framework aimed at reducing the cost of education for parents while improving learning outcomes and promoting sustainability through the adoption of reusable, high-quality textbooks across schools nationwide.

The policy, jointly issued by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaba Sai’d, forms part of broader reforms designed to reposition Nigeria’s education sector and ease the growing financial burden on families.

Under the new framework, schools are to adopt standardised and durable textbooks designed to last between four and six years, with a strict ban placed on the bundling of disposable workbooks with core textbooks.

According to the ministers in a statement signed by Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry Boriowo Folasade on Friday in Abuja, the initiative would allow textbooks to be reused across academic sessions, enable siblings to share learning materials and significantly reduce recurrent education expenses for parents.

The policy is about protecting parents from needless and repetitive costs while ensuring that children learn from well-developed and durable instructional materials.

As part of broader sector reforms, the ministers have also disclosed that the Federal Government has introduced a uniform academic calendar to promote consistency in teaching, learning, and school planning across the country.

In addition, the Ministers stated that graduation ceremonies have been streamlined to curb unnecessary financial pressure on parents.

Under the new guidelines, only pupils and students completing Primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3), and Senior Secondary School 3 (SSS3) are permitted to hold graduation ceremonies.