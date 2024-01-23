FG To Create Incentives For Teachers, Implement Presidential IPPIS Directive

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has pledged to create incentives for teachers and do everything possible within the ambit of the law to facilitate the full implementation of the presidential directives on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as it affects Tertiary Institutions in the country.

Tahir who made these known alongside the minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu during a meeting with leadership of the committee of Provost of Colleges of Education in Nigeria, also promised to ensure a consistent and positive interface with the committee to ensure industrial peace and harmony in the Nation’s Colleges of Education.

A statement signed by Director Press & Public Relations of the ministry, Ben Goong on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that the ministers while commending what they described as a positive attitude of the leadership of the Colleges of Education, assured that the Ministry would reciprocate the gesture in order to ensure a harmonious working relationship between the Ministry and all Colleges of Education Nationwide.

The Minister of State, Dr Sununu called on the Leadership of the Colleges of Education and relevant stakeholders to close ranks with the Ministry to ensure improved enrolment of students into the Colleges, in order to guarantee a steady supply of qualified teachers at the Basic level of our Educational system.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee of all provosts of Colleges of Education Nationwide, Prof. Faruk Haruna and the Chairman of the Committee of Provosts of Federal Colleges of Education Dr. Ali Adamu were unanimous in appealing to the Ministers to facilitate the implementation of the presidential directive to take Colleges of Education out of the IPPIS.