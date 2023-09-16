FG To Create 10m Jobs From Lottery, Gaming Industry – Minister

…As Gbajabiamila distributes 1000 laptops, education materials to 46 schools in Lagos

The Federal Government has reiterated its readiness to harness the potential of the lottery and gaming industry in the country.

Speaking at the second phase of the Back to School Jump Start Project sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila in collaboration with the National Lottery Trust Fund, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo, said jobs in the industry are likely to grow to over 10 million due to the population and size of the Nigerian economy.

The minister, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Trust Fund, Dr Bello Maigari, said the industry has generated quite a large number of jobs for Nigerians in the last few years.

Jisalo said, “Though it is not yet a reality, we are doing everything humanly possible to revitalize this industry which holds great promise for Nigeria in raising enormous revenues and creating job opportunities for youths and help actualize President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government renewed hope agenda.

“I am delighted to inform you that the government will provide the National Lottery Trust Fund and other relevant agencies the necessary support to improve on all policy frameworks required to change the face of the lottery and gaming industry in the country by significantly increasing lottery revenue to the government in a bid to make the lottery more productive and beneficial to Nigerians.

“Accordingly, all persons and organizations licensed to engage in national lottery business should be ready to meet their statutory obligations to avoid being sanctioned.

“Consequently, government is committed to ensuring that returns obtainable from other non-oil sources of revenues are maximized, hence lottery is one of such alternative revenue sources that this government has identified and is determined to make it more productive and sustainable.

“As the sector becomes firmly established, it is our expectation that lottery will be included in the strategic plans of the nation.”

Gbajabiamila urged the beneficiaries of the laptop and other educational materials to put them to good use.

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fuad Laguda, said, “It gives me great pleasure that the back-to-school programme has achieved a lot because all the schools reached out last year put into good use all the equipment given to them.

“This programme would not have been possible without the support of the National Lottery Trust Fund. They were fully involved last year and they are fully involved today. We commend them for keying into the future because this is the future of our children. And there is no greater investment than education.

“I also thank all of you for giving us maximum cooperation over the years. To the beneficiary schools for this year, we want you to put into good use what is given to you today.”

On her part, the head of the planning committee of the programme, Adaku Apugo, said the project will support public schools in classroom infrastructure; sanitary facilities, stationery and the deployment of a national Learning Management System (LMS) for e-learning.

Apugo said these priority areas constitute a comprehensive hierarchy of the challenges faced by the public educational system and the solutions that prepare us for the future.

She said, “As far-reaching as the goal is to make sure that no school is left behind in Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos state, the entire forty-six junior and secondary public schools have been selected to be beneficiaries of this program.”