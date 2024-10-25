FG To Content Creators: Moderate Negative Narratives About Nigeria

Share

The Federal Government has urged the new generation of content creators and social media influencers to tone down negative rhetorics about Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, in a remark at the occasion to mark the National Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2024 in Abuja on Friday, also called on them to prioritise the nation‘s interests by upholding the highest ethical standards in the expression and delivery of their crafts.

Alhaji Idris stated that Nigeria cannot grow on the negatives, adding while the media can criticise and hold government and other leaders to accountable, “It is also critical that in reporting, we prioritise national interest.”

The minister stated that there are lots of positive information about Nigeria, and called on the media to be patriotic when reporting about the country.

He condemned the proliferation of fake news on social media, warning that, if not curbed, it poses an existential threat to the unity, peace, and development of the country.

“As we embrace the digital revolution, we must acknowledge its transformative impact on how information is created, shared, and consumed.

“The rise of social media, generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), online platforms and the new generation of digital content creators has democratised information flow, allowing voices from all corners of society to be heard,” he said.

Alhaji Idris however noted that digital landscape with its limitless opportunities also poses serious challenges, especially with the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

He commended UNESCO for championing the global initiative to stem the tide of fake especially in Nigeria through the establishment of the International Media and Information Literacy Institute in the country.

The minister however, stated that misinformation and disinformation are not unique to Nigeria and said it is a global menace that requires collective responsibility to sanitise social media and establish an information channel free from fake news.

He disclosed that the Nigerian government and the National Open University of Nigeria, are working towards establishing UNESCO International Media and Information Literacy Institute in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: