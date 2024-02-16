FG To Construct Dams In Benue, Adamawa To Address Perennial Flooding

The Federal Government has announced plans to construct dams on the tributaries of River Benue and Adamawa to end perennial flooding in the two states.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev who announced this at the end of the regular meeting of the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation, explained that the proposed dams which are in collaboration with the Benue State government will be constructed on Rivers Dura, Mu and Fete stating that a pre-feasibility studies has already been carried out for the proposed dams.

Professor Utsev also announced that a study and design have also been completed for the construction of a buffer dam at Datsin-Hausa in Adamawa State that will contain the excess water from Lagdo dam in Cameroon that has continued to wreak havoc on farmlands, crops, properties, and lives of citizens of the two states.

According to him, in order to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the declaration of a State of Emergency on Food security, his ministry has introduced some flagship projects which include, Water for Expanded Irrigated Agriculture Programme, Partnership for Expanded Irrigation Programme and River Basin Strategy for Poverty Alleviation Programme aimed at revolutionizing the country’s irrigated agriculture landscape, boosting food production, creating jobs and propelling economic growth.

In the area of water quality, sanitation, and hygiene, Prof. Utsev announced that his ministry has constructed over 9,000 sanitation facilities in 127 local governments in the country to serve over 550, 000 people in public places and institutions such as markets, motor parks, schools, Internally Displaced Persons camps (IDPs) while 12 more local governments in the country have been certified open defecation free bringing the total number of local governments that have achieve ODF to 117.

He called on the states and local governments in the country to take advantage of available water resources infrastructure provided by the federal government in their domains for economic growth and development.

A statement by the Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Honourable Minister, Mr. Terhemen Oraduen said, the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation Barr. Bello Goronyo also called on stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector to come out with a workable and sustainable policy that would provide solutions to water and sanitation challenges and boost irrigation farming in the country.

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources, Alh. Sada Soli emphasized the need for joint efforts and international cooperation to guarantee food security in the country noting that the National Assembly was committed to supporting the efforts of the ministry to deliver on its mandate of ensuring safely managed sanitation and food security in the country.

Permanent Secretary Federal Capital Territory Abuja Mr. Udo Atang, who spoke on behalf of the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, stressed the need for a stronger synergy for effective water management and achieving food security.

The 13th Regular meeting of the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation with the theme” People, planet and Prosperity: Promoting Water Governance for National Food Security had in attendance, representatives of UNICEF, World Bank, Commissioners of Water Resources across the thirty-six states and FCT, Managing Directors of River Basins Development Authority in the country and other critical stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector.