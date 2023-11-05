FG To Construct Dams For Irrigation Farming In Benue – Minister

…To provide motorized boreholes to tackle water scarcity

The Federal Government has disclosed its plans to construct dams to boost irrigation farming in Benue State.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. (Prof) Joseph Terlumun Utsev, disclosed this when a delegation of the Unique Mothers from the state visited him at the weekend.

Speaking during their visit, Prof. Utsev said the President Bola Tinubu administration was equally determined to provide motorized boreholes to tackle perennial water scarcity in some communities of the state as well as decent toilet facilities that will discourage open defecation, improve personal hygiene among people to end outbreak of cholera and other airborne diseases.

He said, “Provisions have been made for the construction of dams for irrigation farming in Benue and motorized boreholes to address water scarcity in some communities as well as provision of decent toilet facilities that will discourage open defecation and improve personal hygiene among people to end the outbreak of cholera in communities and other airborne diseases”.

According to the Minister, his priorities now were to effectively implement the policies and programmes of President Tinubu’s administration in the water and sanitation sector where Nigerians will have access to clean and safe water as well as food sufficiency and to better the lives of Nigerians in general.

Professor Utsev said in a statement by his media aide, Mr Terhemen Oraduen, and made available to New Telegraph that it was to achieve this that provision has been made in next year’s budget for engagement of more youths into federal civil service in the twelve agencies under his Ministry as a deliberate effort to reduce unemployment in Benue and other states of the federation while skills acquisition programmes that will empower women and youths were on the way.

He also emphasized the need for youths to develop an interest in science-oriented courses so as to be more marketable upon graduation and thanked the women for the visit and show of love to him.

Prof. Utsev assured them of his commitment to attracting job opportunities and basic amenities to the state.

The Minister advised youths in the state against castigating their leaders using social media saying such practice was giving a bad impression about Tiv nation and its leaders to the outside world and appealed to them to see the state as their own and always follow the right channels to ventilate and address their grievances.

Leaders of the Unique Noble Mothers Mrs Mercy Gideon Akighir and Mrs Theresa Azuu, Veronica Apera and Priscilla Anhwange, told the Minister that their visit was to congratulate him on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu and to express appreciation to Senator George Akume for facilitating the appointment.

They appealed to the Minister to provide job opportunities to their children who have graduated for years and are roaming the streets without anything to do.