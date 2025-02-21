New Telegraph

February 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FG To Conduct…

FG To Conduct Promotion Exam For Senior Paramilitary Oficers

The Federal Government has announced plans to commence screening and examinations for senior cadre officers in the nation’s paramilitary services to address existing vacancies at top management levels.

The Chairman of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Service Board and Minister of Interior, Olubunmi TunjiOjo, disclosed this during a media briefing following the board’s meeting in Abuja yesterday.

Highlighting the significance of these ranks in enhancing service efficiency and management, the minister noted that some agencies currently have officers covering duties without formal appointments, which is not ideal for effective governance.

Tunji-Ojo said the vacancies exist at senior managerial levels across the four paramilitary agencies: the Federal Fire Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigerian Correctional Service, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Osun: You Can’t Conduct Fresh LG Poll, AGF Tells Adeleke
Read Next

2025 Hajj: CSO Asks NAHCON To Refund N.4m To Intending Pilgrims
Share
Copy Link
×