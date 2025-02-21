FG To Conduct Promotion Exam For Senior Paramilitary Oficers

Share

The Federal Government has announced plans to commence screening and examinations for senior cadre officers in the nation’s paramilitary services to address existing vacancies at top management levels.

The Chairman of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Service Board and Minister of Interior, Olubunmi TunjiOjo, disclosed this during a media briefing following the board’s meeting in Abuja yesterday.

Highlighting the significance of these ranks in enhancing service efficiency and management, the minister noted that some agencies currently have officers covering duties without formal appointments, which is not ideal for effective governance.

Tunji-Ojo said the vacancies exist at senior managerial levels across the four paramilitary agencies: the Federal Fire Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigerian Correctional Service, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

