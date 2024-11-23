FG To Comply With Court Orders On Rivers Allocations

Share

Following a Federal High Court ruling that questioned the legitimacy of the state’s 2024 budget, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) has affirmed its commitment to court orders regarding federal allocations to Rivers State.

Speaking on Friday, the OAGF’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa, stated that the notice of appeal filed by the Rivers State Government nullifies the earlier court judgment, ensuring continued allocations to the state.

The legal controversy stems from Justice Joyce Abdulmalik’s October 30 ruling, which declared the presentation of the budget to a four-member House of Assembly unconstitutional, citing violations of Sections 91 and 96 of the 1999 Constitution.

READ ALSO:

The judgment voided all decisions made by the State House of Assembly, describing them as a “Constitutional aberration.”

Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration, however, filed an appeal, expressing confidence in overturning the ruling.

Despite the legal complexities, the OAGF has confirmed that allocations will proceed pending the Appeal Court’s decision, ensuring no financial disruption for the state.

This assurance comes amidst heightened political tension, with allegations linking the crisis to a power struggle involving FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Share

Please follow and like us: