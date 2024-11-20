FG To Commence Work On Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Highway

Share

The Federal Ministry of Works has signed a contract to commence construction of Section I of the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja highway of the Africa Trans-Sahara trade route.

New Telegraph reports that the highway cuts across Cross River, Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa states and terminates in Apo, Abuja.

A statement issued by Uchenna Orji, spokesman to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, said that the deal was in furtherance of the road infrastructure revolution master plan of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during the ceremony marking the contract execution in Abuja, Umahi noted the project’s strategic importance in boosting transportation and the economy through the Southeast and North Central.

Umahi added that it would stimulate trade and agricultural development along the corridor foster inter-regional cohesion, cooperation and collaboration, and create a seamless movement of goods and services between the South East and Northern routes of the road.

He thanked the president for carrying on with the execution of the inherited road projects across the six geo-political zones, including those in the South East.

“Mr President has engaged in four critical investments, which we call for Renewed Hope Legacy Projects. Lagos- Calabar 750 kilometres sections 1 and 2, construction already going on despite all the envy and jealousy by people that even took us to court. But that project is a must.

READ ALSO:

“There is Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, 1,068 kilometres. Two sections are already ongoing. The very lengthy one; the biggest any state has in these four legacy projects, is the Kebbi section, 258 kilometres. It’s ongoing.

“We’ve flagged off, and we have paid the first mobilization fee. The work is ongoing there, and of course, Sokoto, 120 kilometres. Work is also ongoing,” Umahi said.

He also spoke of the third and fourth projects, which is the one passing through South East extending to Cross River, and then coming to Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Abuja.

“We also have a project we inherited from the past administration, which is Makurdi to 9th mile. And this one is crisscrossing it. And so this is very good for the country and this is what Mr. President is doing in every part of the country.

“The fourth legacy project is the 439 km Akwanga-Jos- Bauchi, Gombe road. This project was awarded before now to CGC under the funding of China Exim Bank, but nothing happened. So the president directed that the projects be redesigned using reinforced concrete, which we are concluding now.

“And so our aim in 2025 is that part of the counterpart funding of the federal government should be used to kick-start this project just like every other project on the EPC plus F. So this is what you are doing. The president has not stopped any of the inherited projects,” Umahi added.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Yakubu Korfamata said, “Today, this signing of the agreement will seal everything. I would like to use this opportunity to thank Mr President on behalf of Nigerians for this great feat that he has achieved.

“I’m sure with this signing, Nigeria will be better for it, and Nigerians will be happy. I would like to sign this agreement on behalf of the federal government.”

Share

Please follow and like us: