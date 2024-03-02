FG To Commence Repairs Of Long Bridge Monday

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, has announced plans to repair the Long Bridge‘s broken expansion joints along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mrs Olukorede Keisha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, noting that the repair would begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 4 and will last until March 25, 2024.

Kesha added that travellers leaving and entering Lagos via the Long Bridge will be reduced to two lanes on both sides of the bridge so that the contractor conducting the repair work may begin work on the remaining two lanes of the carriageways.

The statement read, “The Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that repair works for the damaged expansion joints on the Long Bridge will commence by Monday, 4th March 2024 simultaneously on both bounds of the bridge.

“Consequently, traffic leaving and entering Lagos through the Long Bridge will be narrowed to two lanes on both sides of the bridge to enable the contractor handling the repair works to commence works on the other two lanes of the carriageways.

READ ALSO:

“Thus, all road users are advised to be patient and adhere to lane discipline on both approaches to the Long Bridge and around the narrowed sections on the bridge.”

To relieve traffic throughout the rehabilitation period, Kesha indicated that the earth road beside the Shagamu bound roadway will be made motorable, serving as a complementary road, while other road users were advised to take alternate routes.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements to minimize discomfort during the duration of the repair works.

“While thanking the general public for their continued cooperation and understanding, please note that all inconveniences are highly regretted,” Kesha added.