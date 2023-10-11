FG To Commence Partial Commercialization Of Dams To Boost Agriculture

The Federal Government is set to commence the partial commercialization of the River Basins, across the country to enhance food production and to boost economic development of Nigeria.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, prof. Joseph Utsev disclosed this when he paid an inspection visit to Tiga Dam build by the former Governor of Kano State, Police Commissioner, Audu Baki, some 50 years ago.

The Minister expressed serious concern on the illegal tapping of the Dams by some irrigation Farmers across the multiple Canals of the Tiga Dam.

He said, “we cannot neglect these set of Farmers because we have to fully documents them and bring them in to the partial Commercialization of the River Basin so that there would full irrigation Farming.

Professor Joseph Utsev said the main purpose of constructing the Dam is for Irrigation Farming, flood control and energy generation, and yet 50 years after the Dam was not fully utilized which calls for the needed Commercialization of it.

He said government is ever ready to partner commercial farmers who are interested geared towards boosting food production and have full Food security in the Country and even allowed exportation of the Products.

” we are ready to partner with commercial farmers , they come and register with us , and we will allow them to tap water from the Dam for commercial farming which will help immensely in enhancing food production ”

He said one of the major challenges the Dam is currently facing was illegal tapping of the water from the Dam by farmers and some technical challenges which will soon be attended to.

” farmers are tapping water illegally from the canals and this will have negative impact, hence we are working towards calling the attention of the farmers so that they will register with the government and the water would be supplied to them , and we will also update our data base for effective service delivery.

Speaking earlier the Managing Director of the Hadejia Jammaare, River Basin, Ma’Amun Dau Aliyu, explained that over 3 Million Farmers are benefiting from the Tiga Dam while hundreds of others are syphoning the Water illegally.

He said they have since commenced moves to register all those that are operating illegally so that the Minister and the Federal Government mission of Commercializing the Water would be quickly achieve.

Mr. Dau Aliyu, hints that the Dam that was build some 50 years ago was constructed on 1.4 Billion cubic Water Capacity, and was done on some 5 Million combined Kano/Jigawa Population than but still it has not been fully utilized.

He said the Tiga Dam has Canals and small Dams that linked up to Lake Chad trough Kamadugu River Basin in Yobe State, adding that with the Commercialization of the Dam more economic input would be recorded.