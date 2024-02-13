…FG to collaborate with US agency to investigate accident

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has announced its collaboration with the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the investigation of the crash that killed the co-founder and Group CEO of Access Banking Plc. This was disclosed in a press statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) where it said following the crash, the Director of the NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh, established contact with the NTSB since individuals involved were persons of interest in Nigeria. The statement further noted that such collaboration is hinged on the Chapter 5 subsection 27 of ICAO’s Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation – Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation which provides countries with special interest with accidents involving her citizens. Also, the rule provides countries with special interest to the following: “Visit the scene of the accident, have access to the relevant information which is approved for public release by the state conducting the investigation, and information on the progress of the investigation and receive a copy of the Final report.”

It noted that the NTSB investigation is usually structured in three phases of which the report from the preliminary investigation will be released in 14 to 21 days while the final aviation accident report will be published in two years. The duration of the investigation will span between 18 to 24 months. Additionally, the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) will be part of the investigation since the helicopter involved in the crash was manufactured in France.