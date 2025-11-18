FG To Collaborate With Psn On Pharmaceutical Production

The Federal Government has assured its readiness to collaborate with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) on the production of pharmaceutical products to enhance healthcare delivery in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The assurance was given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, when a delegation from PSN, led by its National President, Pharmacist Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Mohammed Danjuma Sanusi, the SGF emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the well-being of citizens through affordable and accessible healthcare.

He added that the government was open to collaborating with the Society to boost pharmaceutical production.

Sen. Akume further stressed that adequate funding is critical to achieving enhanced pharmaceutical production.

He reassured PSN of the government’s readiness to provide necessary incentives and an enabling environment, including opportunities to source funds through partnerships with donor organizations.

Speaking earlier, PSN National President, Pharm. Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim, said the visit aimed to brief the SGF on plans to celebrate the Society’s centenary on 27th March 2027. He explained that the Society would run public enlightenment campaigns, health outreaches, and public lectures, while engaging government and policymakers through a structured framework designed to promote Good Pharmacy Practice (GPP) among healthcare consumers.

He also disclosed that the Society plans to launch a N5 billion Endowment Fund dedicated to advancing pharmacy education and research, aiming to elevate pharmaceutical development to new levels and frontiers.