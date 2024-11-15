FG To Build Mini-Grids In Health, Educational Institutions – Adelabu

Share

The Federal Government is committed to building mini-grids in some higher institutions in the country, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has said.

He said the initiative was to reduce the cost of electricity consumption by the institutions.

He added that it is also part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration‘s commitment towards providing a conducive environment for learning and carrying out research for students and staff members.

Adelabu spoke when he inspected the Advanced Solar Microgrid project, being built at the University of Abuja, a project said to be about 95 per cent completed, according to a statement on Friday by the Minister’s media aide: Bolaji Tunji.

The minister said the university solar project would be replicated in other universities, tertiary institutions and Teaching Hospitals across the country and that it would shield those institutions from the high cost of electricity.

According to him, President Tinubu’s love and belief in education, as the bedrock of economic growth and industrial development, informed the decision to provide alternative sources of energy for the institutions.

He said: “I am delighted to be here today to inspect this project. As you know, no critical sector can perform optimally without stability, functionality, reliability and affordability of energy. Energy is like the blood that every sector needs to perform optimally, which is the reason why President Tinubu has prioritised power as a sector, which will drive the other critical sectors.

“The backbone of economic growth and sustainable long-term human capacity and human development lies in education, which is why we have focused on our tertiary institutions and teaching hospital facilities, to ensure that they are shielded from the high cost of energy.”

He also said that the solar project would reduce the reliance of the recipient institutions on the grid.

Adelabu equally called on the University of Abuja authorities to ensure adequate, regular maintenance and protection of the grid.

He said: “We want to replicate what we have here in other institutions. We believe that this will be sustainable. We need the support and cooperation of the beneficiary institutions for it to work and provide the needed service to the students and the university community at large.

“We will hand over the responsibility and sustainability to the management of the university and I believe you are more than capable of sustaining the project. We need your cooperation so that we can replicate it in other locations. With this, we are sure that all the hues and cries about the high cost of energy in these institutions will come to an end.

“You cannot have a sound education without electricity. This is why we have prioritised this one that is located in the Federal Capital. The administration of President Tinubu loves education and also believes that it is the bedrock of economic growth and industrial development. This is one of the benefits of our democracy.”

He announced that the project would be commissioned by President Tinubu in December.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Aisha Sani Maikudi, while welcoming the Minister, informed him that the issue of electricity was a major challenge to the institution and that the solar project would be a major relief to the entire university community.

He said: “This visit means a lot to us, as we have been looking forward to it. As you know, electricity is very critical to us. The cost of running our generators is so high because of the high cost of diesel. I often get calls and text messages from our students that there is no light.

“But this is a big relief to us. The University of Abuja is very strategic and everyone in the FCT has an interest in the university because it is the only one with a Federal mandate in Abuja. We are happy, we are delighted with it and we promise that it will be well protected and maintained.”

According to Tunji, the solar energy project is being handled by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in collaboration with the Nigeria Electrification Programme (NEP) and Energising Education Programme (EEP).

