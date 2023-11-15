FG To Build Industrial Hubs For Job Creation

Due to President Bola Tinubu’s undeniable drive

In a bid to transform Nigeria’s economy and ensure that the country is well respected among the committees of nations, the Federal Government on Wednesday said it will establish industrial hubs to accelerate job creation to tackle rising unemployment in the country.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiru Onyejeocha disclosed this at the 55th International Conference of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “Sustainable Human Resources (HR), Business and National Development”, the minister said President Bola Tinubu’s administration was geared to steer Nigeria towards self-reliance and reduce dependency on others in the face of global challenges.

She said, “We envision an unprecedented level of industrial activity, marked by the establishment of unique industrial hubs tailored to the strengths of each region in our great nation,” he said.

“We recognise that sustainable development can only be achieved by fostering an environment where job opportunities abound, ensuring food security and eradicating poverty.

“In the pursuit of our vision, inclusivity is paramount, we will prominently feature women and youth in all our endeavours, recognising them as integral contributors to our nation’s success,” the president said.

He said that HR practitioners play vital role in shaping and effectively managing people to become catalysts for economic revival in an increasingly competitive and changing world.

The President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the CIPM, Mr Olusegun Mojeed said that this year’s theme was borne out of the fact that most industries in today’s economy were experiencing a rapid stretch of change activated by radical technological changes and increase agile nature of the external market.

“Now more than ever, HR is charged with the responsibility of shaping progressive organisations and nations. Sustainable people practice is a strong catalyst for cultural, national, and infrastructural development, amongst others.

“Talent supply will play a major role in creating and shaping the conditions in which organisations and nations will operate. Let me once again appreciate my HR colleagues for where we have taken HR post-COVID-19.

“ Thank you for showing up and continuing that upward trajectory,” he said.