FG To Award Scholarship To Students Willing To Study Nuclear Science

…directs NUC to expedite completion of nuclear energy curriculum

The Federal Government has promised to prioritize the award of Scholarships to students who wish to study Nuclear Science and related courses within and outside the country.

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman who made the pledge during a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Nuclear Energy Commission in Abuja, also directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to expedite action towards the completion of the Nuclear Energy Curriculum.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Tahir who was represented by the minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, noted that speedy completion of the curriculum would enable Nigerian Universities offering the course, the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission and Polytechnics to commence the training of Nuclear Scientists and Technologists locally.

Director-General of the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), Prof. Yusuf Ahmed had earlier noted his Commission was currently partnering with Korea and China to meet its training needs for Nuclear Scientists, adding that there was a need for the country to look inward in this regard.

The NAEC boss also emphasized that In pursuit of a Nuclear programme, human capital development was critical for the country in the pursuit of a Nuclear programme to meet her energy and pharmaceutical needs.