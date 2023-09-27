FG To Avert NLC, TUC Nationwide Strike

Following the proposed nationwide strike by organised labour scheduled to begin on October 3, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong has said plans are underway to avert the industrial action.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had on Tuesday reached a unanimous decision to go on strike from Tuesday after the failure of the Federal Government to implement policies to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

The organised labour unions had made demands from the Federal Government which included wage awards, implementation of palliatives, tax exemptions and allowances to public sector workers and a review of the minimum wage.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the unions’ announcement, the spokesperson for the Labour Ministry, Olajide Oshundun, on Wednesday, said FG would meet with the union to avert the strike, stressing that the country’s economy is too fragile for a nationwide shutdown.

Oshundun said President Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement during the October 1 Independence Day broadcast is expected to unveil a palliative package for workers.

He added that the Labour Ministry is also working on meeting the NLC and TUC demand, which focuses on wage awards.

He said, “We will avert the strike. We got the news of their intention to go on strike. They need to be rest assured that there will be a pronouncement in the October 1 speech of Mr. President for Nigerian workers.

“The ministry is working assiduously to meet the second aspect of the demand which focuses on the wage award. We have already secured the release of the NURTW factional chairman.”