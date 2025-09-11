FG To Arraign 2 Captured Ansaru Commanders

The Federal Government will, today, arraign two top leaders of Ansaru terrorist group, an Al-Qaeda affiliated network, at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The two commanders are Mahmud Muhammed Usman, a.k.a Abu Bara’a/Abbas Mukhtar; and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, a.k.a Isah Adam/Mahmud Al-Nigeri.

Abu Bara’a and Mahmud AlNigeri, popularly called Mallam Mamuda, will be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite on 32-count bordering on terrorism. While Abu Bara’a is the 1st defendant, Mahmud Al-Nigeri is the 2nd defendant in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/464/2025.

The charge is dated and filed on Sept. 4 by M.B. Abubakar, the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. In count one, Abu Bara’a, who hails from Okene Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State and Mahmud Al-Nigeri from Daura LGA of Katsina State were alleged to have aided and abetted the acts of terrorism sometime between 2013 and 2015.

The duo were accused of conspiring between themselves and agreeing to be part of the formation and top commanders of the Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimeena Fii Bilaadis Sudan (a.k.a. JAMBS/Ansaru, a proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria.