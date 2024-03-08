FG To Arewa Traders: We’ll Support Your Business Concerns

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, has pledged the readiness of the Federal Government to support the Arewa Traders Association.

Badaru gave the assurance when he received a delegation of the association led by the Acting National President, Alhaji Adam Ibrahim, in Abuja.

The former Governor of Jigawa State said the need to boost the fortunes of the traders had become compelling, considering the support they gave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election.

A statement signed on Friday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike, quoted the minister as saying, ” I am one of you, hence, I understand your areas of challenges”.

He promised to convey their goodwill message and demands to President Bala Tinubu for consideration.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Ibrahim, appealed to the federal government to prioritise the welfare of members.