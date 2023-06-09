FG To Announce New Date For 2023 Census

Indications are a ride that the government of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu would soon announce a new date for the National Census.

Recall that the National Population Census (NPC) had a fixed date for the headcount in March this year but was postponed due to the general elections in order not to muddle up the preparations.

According to the Federal Commissioner of the NPC for Anambra State, Mr Chidi Ezeoke during a briefing with reporters he expressed optimism that very soon a new date would be announced by the Federal Government for the headcount.

“We are laying a foundation for this coming census which is the first-ever digital type in the country and we are hoping that the new government would take advantage of it for proper planning and development,” he said

Also speaking the Anambra state Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu stated this on Friday in Awka during a one-day breakfast meeting with media executives in line with the postponement of the exercise.

He said insisting on holding the census as earlier scheduled would have resulted in a stampede, saying its shift would afford the Commission the opportunity to perfect the project which would be holistic and acceptable.

He said, “I’m aware of the chains of meeting the Commission has had with the government, including an enlightenment campaign targeted at educating the public before the postponement was announced.

“But it’s a good thing it has to be suspended for the new administration because if they had done it at the twilight of the outgone administration, it would have been tantamount to a stampede, particularly in view of the importance of the exercise.

“Census is not something you do in a hurry. I want to believe that when the Census will be held eventually, it would be holistic and done the way our counterparts hold theirs.

“All those targeted to benefit from the exercise would be captured and every sector will have a take-away. It will also offer the commission the opportunity to plan better and perfect the exercise.”

Nwosu further commended NPC for organizing the event, describing it as a demonstration of her confidence in the media to assist her offer the nation a credible and reliable headcount.

“I would have been surprised if this kind of event is not holding given the number of efforts both the government and commission have put in trying to ensure a successful census, especially in Anambra.

“Today’s engagement is a demonstration of the importance the Commission attaches to the role of journalists in the exercise. It is also an opportunity to hear from the horse’s mouth that the exercise was not cancelled, but shifted,” he added.