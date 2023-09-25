FG To Allocate 25% Budget To Education

The Federal Government has said it was considering allocating 25 per cent of the national budget to the education sector.

Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja while declaring open a 2 day National Conference on Equal Opportunity on Access to Tertiary Education in Nigeria organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Equal Opportunity Group.

Prof. Mamman who maintained that a stable education system was a key priority to make the presidential promise a reality, said the government was committed to policies that would promote inclusivity and also ensure every Nigerian child attain the level of education they desire.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede who frowned at some parents of people living with disabilities who interfere in the choice of their children’s courses, said the Board was poised to change the narrative.

Executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki expressed the Commission’s readiness to introduce Courses and programmes that would deepen national capacity towards meeting the noble objectives of providing equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

“Where necessary, decisions arising from the Conference requiring the review of curricula, would be given the needed attention, in line with our resolve to continually update and develop globally acceptable minimum academic standards for effective delivery of university education in Nigeria.

“Available statistics indicate that over 27 million Nigerians are living with one form of disability or the other. These types of disabilities include visual, hearing, physical, intellectual, and communication impairments.

“The National Policy on Education provides for inclusive education for all Nigerians. The Policy stipulates that “persons with disabilities should be educated in regular schools along with their non-disabled peers”.

The theme of this Conference is, therefore, very apt as it is in consonance with the UNESCO Convention Against Discrimination in Education (CADE 1960) which defines education as “all types and levels of education, the standard and quality of education and the conditions under which it is given’, he said.