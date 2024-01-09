FG To Address Disparity In Military Retirees’ Pension, Debarment Allowance

…as c’ttee submits a report to the defence minister.

The Federal Government has assured veterans of its commitment to addressing the existing disparity in payment of pension within ranks, lingering debarment allowance, as well as provision of palliatives to cushion the biting effects of the present economic realities.

Already, a committee set up for the review and implementation of enhanced welfare packages for military retirees has submitted its report to the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, for consideration.

Chairman of the Military Veterans Welfare Committee, Air Commodore Isaac Oguntuyi (rtd), who made the disclosure at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, expressed hope that the issues will be resolved soon.

According to the retired senior officer, the essence of the briefing was the sensitisation of the veterans community and the public on the ongoing efforts to bring succour to the retirees.

He said: “First and foremost, we would like to thank the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his administration’s commitment to the welfare of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria(AFN)as well as the Military Veterans and their

families.

“Similarly, our gratitude also goes to the Honourable Minister of Defence

(HMoD), Honourable Minister of State for Defence (HMoSD), Permanent Secretary.

“Today’s conference is significant in a number of ways. It comes up 6 days before the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, which is a day set aside for paying tribute to our colleagues who paid the supreme sacrifice in the service of our dear country.

“To us the veterans’community of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the Remembrance Day is not only symbolic but germane to the continuous peaceful existence of the nation, so that their labour and ours shall not

be in vain.

‘It is in this regard that we would like to sensitise the veterans’body and the

general public on issues that border on the livelihood of the veterans, which are

also likely to be morale boosters to our colleagues, still in service.

“Before we get into the nitty gritty of the day’s business, let me quickly state here that, this press conference is actually targeted at our constituency, the Nigerian Military Veterans

Community at home and in diaspora. It is also aimed at giving a feedback on our various engagements with the Honourable Minister of Defence (HMoD) in the last two months on the welfare of our members.”

Oguntuyi called on the concerned authorities to forward recommendations to the salaries and wages commission for implementation, shortly after approval by the President.

Hear him: “The recommended proposed military veterans’ pensions’ structure for 2024 has been submitted to the Honourable Minister of Defence and it is our fervent prayer that this proposal after the approval of Mr President should be sent to income and Wages for ratification and implementation.

“Other possibilities and recommendations that can be explored to rectify the abnormal military salary

structure have also been submitted for perusal.

“The need to fully implement the post service benefits in accordance with

HTACOS is very essential.The HTACOS has made provision for post-retirement

benefits for officers, especially of Generals’ rank.

“These include provision for orderlies, vehicles and some other benefits.While a majority of Major Generals do get these benefits, there are very few Brigadier Generals or Colonels that enjoys same.

“If personnel are not available for orderly duties due to service exigencies,

let the monetary equivalent be used, by monetization of the entitlements.The

authorising template documents should be HTACOS 2017 and MAFA 2017 except if there is a newer version.

“Additionally, we should exploit the possibility of AFN retirees being given 40-50%rebates on major outlets across the country, including but not limited to, airlines, supermarkets, non-DHML Medical outlets, tolls, among others.

Concessions for Veterans and Retired and Aged Public Servants in other climes are usually inclusive of: Public Transportation Services, Public Health Services, Vehicles

Tollgates, Car-Parks, etc.”