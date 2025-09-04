FG: Tinubu Not Weaponising EFCC, ICPC For Political Witch-Hunt

The Federal Government insists President Bola Tinubu is not using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as “instruments of political witch-hunt” targeting the opposition.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said at the opening of the ICPC Roundtable Engagement on Agenda Setting for Strategic Integration of State Commissioners of Information in the Fight Against Corruption in Abuja yesterday, that both agencies “operate independently and in line with the law”.

According to him, the Tinubu government does not interfere in the work of the anti-graft institutions. Idris said:

“Fighting corruption is indeed one of the eight-point priorities of the Tinubu administration, and that is why the President is strengthening the institutional framework to fight corruption, especially through the ICPC and the EFCC.

“By its policy of noninterference, the Tinubu administration has made it clear that anti-corruption agencies are not instruments of political witch-hunt. “They operate with independence and professionalism in line with the rule of law.”

The minister said Tinubu is implementing judicial reforms aimed at curbing unnecessary delays in corruption trials, ensuring that justice is neither denied nor endlessly deferred. He said: “There will be no safe haven for corruption in Nigeria.”