FG: Time To Mitigate Pains Of Unpaid Local Contractors

With over 5,000 contractors crying out over unpaid capital project funds and begging President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly for urgent intervention for jobs completed some nine months ago, it is time to identify and investigate the root causes of the recurring ugly decimal of their prolonged non-payment. And of course, find lasting solutions to them.

According to the Convener of the Concerned Contractors Owed by the Federal Government, Jackson Nwosu, there is serious frustration over the dehumanising delay in the payment of the contractors’ dues who have fallen victims.

He described their current situation as dire. While some are currently battling against debilitating diseases, others face asset seizures, unpaid employee wages, and mounting unpaid bank loans. All these came to light during a recent press conference held in Abuja. Worse still, some have died!

The disturbing dimensions to the saddening scenario according to analysts have been highlighted amidst the widespread stagnation in public projects, overlapping budget cycles, the querulous allegations of bloated padding of budgets.

In fact, currently NASS and BudgIT disagree over N6.93 trillion projects in Budget 2025. So, the non-release of capital funds is inimical to the economic development of the country as stakeholders are of the firm opinion that these are part of the factors crippling infrastructure delivery. The payment of foreign contractors at the expense of fellow Nigerian contractors is demeaning.

It also goes against the principles of the mutual agreement reached between the Federal Government and the contractors that some three months after the 2025 budget was passed several Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are yet to receive adequate funding for critical projects! Even contractors with verified certificates of project completion, have reportedly gone unpaid for over a year!

On the other side of the unfolding scenario, the Federal Government has announced plans to settle all verified outstanding payments owed to contractors across various MDAs. This was disclosed in a recent statement by Mr Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

According to the statement, only contracts that were awarded through proper procedures and executed according to specification will be honoured. But the important questions have to do with the award of the Federal Government contracts without going through due process.

That explains the calls from some lawmakers, including Alhaji Ahmed Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, to investigate the Federal Government’s failure to implement the capital component of the budget

Who are the perpetrators? How much money is involved? Answers to these questions and preventive measures will go a long way towards finding sustainable solutions to the recurring issue of unpaid contract funds.

In fact, such goes against the tenets of Section 5(b) of the Public Procurement Act (2007), which mandates that no contract should be awarded without budgetary provision.

That sleazy situation also contravenes both the letter and spirit of the law. As Chief Princewill Okorie, the National President of the Association for Public Policy Analysis rightly stated the contractors’ call for intervention is needed as he urged the lawmakers to activate their constitutional oversight functions.

So do we, because Section 88 of the Constitution empowers the legislature to investigate corruption, inefficiencies, and waste in fund utilisation. The consequences of unpaid capital projects are telling on the national economy.

They serve as threats to the government’s development agenda. It undermines efforts made to deliver on critical infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, and bridges, all of which serve as critical catalysts for public welfare, economic sustainability and national security.

Also, the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, criticised the government’s approach, warning of growing distrust among private sector players. “Unless we take it very seriously with the Ministry of Finance, this parliament will become an embarrassment itself,” he said.

In fact, critics such as renowned economists like Prof. Godwin Owoh and Dr. Chiwuike Uba argue that fiscal mismanagement, politicisation of spending, and a lack of transparency are undermining the government’s credibility. They have also warned that the execution of overlapping budgets and the selective payment of contractors could have far-reaching economic and political consequences.

At the end of the back – and – forth arguments from both sides, what should be of utmost importance is putting the national interest above all primordial political interests.

That includes sustainable infrastructural development for economic productivity, the wellbeing of the citizens and security. Also, there should be utmost respect for, and strict adherence to the dictates of the rule of law, with transparency, probity and accountability.