Following a fresh wave of Ebola in the Kasai Province of Congo, the Federal Government of Nigeria has tightened surveillance across all borders and entry to the country.

The Director of Port Health Services at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Akpan Nse, made this disclosure during an interview with Punch newspaper.

According to him, more staff members have been employed to intensify efforts to keep the border monitored against the resurgence of this deadly virus.

Amid the ongoing outbreak, laboratory tests conducted on September 3 at the National Institute of Biomedical Research in Kinshasa confirmed the Ebola Zaire strain as the cause.

Dr. Nse explained that while Nigeria faces potential exposure due to significant international travel links with the DRC, Port Health Services has heightened surveillance and remains on high alert to curb any possible importation of the virus.

“We have intensified surveillance at all points of entry across the country—airports, land borders, and seaports. Every inbound traveller coming from Congo to Nigeria is thoroughly screened, and we collect their medical history through mandatory forms.

“We have also reactivated our portals. Every passenger on every flight coming to Nigeria from Congo is screened upon arrival. This applies to airports, seaports, and land borders. Even if passengers transit through Congo on their way to Nigeria, they must undergo screening.

“In addition, with support from WHO, we have recruited more staff to enhance surveillance. Increasing the workforce allows us to effectively prevent the importation of the virus and ensure thorough screening at all borders,” he said

He further revealed that some private organisations have partnered with the Federal Government to keep thermal scanners at airports fully operational as part of preventive measures.

In a related development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released $500,000 from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies to bolster the response to the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking at a media briefing on global health issues on Friday, WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said a total of 28 suspected cases and 16 deaths — including four health workers — had been recorded so far.

He added that the UN health agency already has personnel on the ground in Kasai Province, with additional teams being deployed to strengthen the response.

The WHO leader said, “We’re joining rapid response teams to trace contacts and find cases; we’re collecting and testing samples, and we’re providing technical expertise in surveillance, infection prevention and control, treatment, risk communication, and more. WHO has also delivered personal protective equipment, laboratory equipment, medical supplies, and a mobile laboratory.

“We had previously prepositioned 2000 doses of Ebola vaccine in Kinshasa, which we are releasing to vaccinate contacts and health workers. This is the 16th outbreak of Ebola in the DRC, and the government has rich experience from those previous outbreaks,”

Furthermore, an Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases and Genomics at the Department of Microbiology, Dr. Oladipo Kolawole, has warned that Nigeria must remain vigilant to prevent the importation of the Ebola virus.

He stressed the need for stronger coordination among relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to guarantee an effective response.

“Everybody coming into the country, especially from DR Congo, must declare where they are coming from at the point of entry, and we must keep our surveillance system well-tightened.

“I think there is a bit of awareness about the virus in the country, and I’m very sure that all the institutions are on ground to handle things based on the experience we had previously on Ebola. I believe the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has a structured system in place that can handle that, and now they have expanded their lab to Lagos. The Nigeria Institute for Medical Research is also available in that regard, and they have a good structure to handle it.”

Dr Moses Adewumi, A virologist at the Department of Virology, College of Medicine, University College Hospital, Ibadan, also stressed the need for proactive surveillance, advocating that necessary procedures be put in place quickly.

“We can’t stop people from travelling, but we need to ensure that surveillance is tightened.”

“We must be deliberate about monitoring points of entry, especially airports and land borders, so that no suspected case slips through undetected. Early detection is the key to prevention.

“I hope the leadership in the country will improve the surveillance system. This is the time for us to demonstrate preparedness, strengthen laboratory capacity, and ensure that our response teams are well-coordinated to prevent the importation of the virus in the country,” he said.

Dr Iroken, the Head of the Infectious Diseases Unit, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos, also urged the government to properly investigate the situation, explaining that Ebola transmission risk is significant only when someone is symptomatic.

New Telegraph reports that the Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed 28 suspected cases and 16 deaths, including four health workers, as of September 5, 2025.