FG Threatens To Shut Down Chevron Over Stevedore Services At Warri Jetty

The Federal Ministry of Transportation on Wednesday said the Federal Government would shut down the Chevron Warri Jetty within two weeks following alleged continued disregard by Chevron Nigeria Limited to grant stevedore services access to the Jetty regardless of

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani disclosed this while meeting, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Bena-Franco, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the National Inland Waterways (NIWA), according to Tribune-Online.

Ajani according to a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, said the Ministry of Transportation has the mandate to guide activities going on in the maritime sector and will act accordingly to protect that at all times.

She reportedly informed representatives of Chevron that the Nigerian Ports Authority as the master stevedore has assigned a stevedore company in the last two years to the Warri jetty and has been denied access by Chevron despite all efforts by NPA.

She alleged that Chevron within the period has avoided all meetings by the ministry & National Stevedore Association to resolve this matter.

“You have the next two (2) weeks to register this stevedore that has been assigned to you by the Federal Government of Nigeria to oversee what goes on at that jetty,” she said.

Ajani according to a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, expressed concern over the inability of representatives of Chevron Nigeria Limited to substantiate the status of the operating license for the jetty.