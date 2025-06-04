FG Threatens To Sanction Tertiary Institutions Operating Illegal Satellite Campuses

Share

The Federal Government has warned that any tertiary institution found to be operating satellite campuses without prior approval through their respective regulatory agencies, would be sanctioned.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa gave the warning in a memo dated May 30, 2025, and addressed to the Executive Secretary of the regulatory bodies; National Universities Commission (NUC) , National Board for Technical Education ( NBTE) and National Colleges of Education (NCCE).

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry of education, Boriowo Folasade on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the minister had expressed serious concern over the growing trend of unregulated and unjustified establishment of satellite campuses by Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in the country.

According to him, the unapproved proliferation of satellite campuses undermines the integrity, quality, and sustainability of Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

The statement partly reads: “Many of these newly created Satellite campuses lack the necessary academic, strategic, and infrastructural backing to justify their existence.

“Rather than focusing on improving existing campuses, some Vice Chancellors , Rectors and Provost are diverting limited resources to set up inadequately equipped new Satellite campuses, which is counterproductive and detrimental to educational standards.”

The statement further disclosed, “the minister directed the three regulatory agencies, NUC, NBTE and NCCE, to formally inform all Federal Tertiary Institutions under their purview that henceforth, no satellite campus is to be established without the express approval of the Honourable Minister of Education through these regulatory agencies.

“He further stressed that failure to comply with this directive will not be treated lightly and will attract appropriate disciplinary measures.

“The Federal Ministry of Education, under the leadership of Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, remains committed to upholding the standards of higher education in Nigeria and ensuring that every expansion within our tertiary education system is strategically planned, well-resourced, and aligned with national development goals.”

