FG Threatens To Disconnect GenCos From National Grid

The Federal Government has threatened to disconnect power-generating companies from the national grid if they fail to implement the Free Governor Control across their generating units. This was disclosed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in its order referenced NERC/2025/094.

The order, which was seen by New Telegraph yesterday, was signed by the commission’s Vice-Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, and the Commissioner, Legal, Licensing & Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, will take effect on September 1, 2025.

A governor is a control system that regulates the speed or output of a turbine or generator. Its primary function is to maintain a stable speed or frequency. Free Governor Control is a mode of operation in power generation where the governor of a turbine or generator is allowed to freely adjust the output in response to changes in grid frequency.

This control mode enables the generator to contribute to grid stability by automatically increasing or decreasing output to match demand and maintain frequency within acceptable limits.

According to the NERC order, any GenCo that fails to comply with the integration and activation of FGC on all generating units by November 30, 2025, will be liable to a penalty of a prorated 10 per cent of the invoice associated with the defaulting generating unit, and any generating unit that records 90 consecutive days of FGC non-compliance shall be disconnected from the grid. It stated that the measure was necessary to stem repeated system disturbances and enforce strict compliance with the Grid Code.

It added that the order seeks to establish a structured framework for enhancing power generation reliability and stability of Nigeria’s power grid by ensuring strict compliance with operational frequency limits, implementing transparent monitoring mechanisms, and penalties for violations of the Grid Code.

NERC said it is mandated by section 34(1)(e) of the Electricity Act 2023 to ensure the safety, security, reliability, and quality of service in the production and delivery of electricity to consumers, while section 34(2)(b) of the Act empowers it to establish or approve operating codes and standards to ensure safety, security, reliability, and quality in the production and delivery of electricity services in the NESI.

It noted that section 12.6.2 of the Grid Code requires every generating unit to be fitted with a fast-acting governor system capable of regulating turbine speed and adjusting output when frequency deviates.

The commission recalled that the national grid experienced eight incidents of grid disturbances in 2024, which resulted in five full system failures and three partial system failures, blaming the GenCos.

The order explained that it is to ensure the mandatory deployment and activation of FGC in all generating units to enhance the reliability of power generation and stability of grid operations and to ensure GenCos’ compliance with sections 12.6.2 and 15.8.3 of the Grid Code for the Nigerian Electricity Transmission System on FGC.

It added that it is also to promote strict compliance with FGC requirements to minimise the risk of system disturbances and engender stable grid operations while establishing penalties for non-compliance.

NERC ordered that all grid-connected GenCos shall install a fast-acting FGC in all generating units, and the FGC shall be operable at all times by 30 November 2025.

It said: “Section 12.6.2 of the Grid Code for the Nigerian Electricity Transmission System requires all generating units to be fitted with fast-acting FGC that is capable of regulating turbine speed and adjusting power output based on frequency deviation exigencies, i.e., primary control.

“The FGC shall be sufficiently damped for both isolated and interconnected operation modes. The FGC and any other superimposed control loop (load control, gas turbine temperature limiting control, etc.) shall contribute to the primary control to maintain the unit within the generating unit’s capability limits.

“Furthermore, the primary control characteristics shall be maintained under all operational conditions. Where a generating unit becomes isolated from the system but is still available to supply demand, the generating unit must be able to provide primary control to maintain frequency and voltage.”