FG Threatens Takeover Of 50% Ibadan-Ilesha Road Contract

The Federal Government has said it will take over 50 per cent of the contract for the rehabilitation and expansion of the Ibadan-Ilesha Expressway if the contractor fails to abide by instructions.

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi gave a warning yesterday during an inspection of the project. He said though the contractor was doing well, the government would not hesitate to reduce the scope of the contract if immediate palliative work on the failed portions of the road was not carried out.

The former Ebonyi State governor said: “They are doing well because they are working on 216km of road. “However, they should understand their capacity.

If they don’t do what I am about to issue, then I will take over 108km of the road; that is one full carriageway. “I want to see the full five gangs doing the concrete work.

The first gang has to work from chainage zero to chainage 25, both sides, which is 50km.” Umahi said the other four gangs should work on other failed sections of the road and provide palliatives.

He also warned that the government would not pay for any earthwork on the road. The minister said: “I have seen that CBC is producing works for itself. There is no need for this entire earthwork they are doing. The earthwork will come after the concrete is laid.