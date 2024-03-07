FG Threatens DisCos With Licence Revocation Over Poor Power Services

The Federal Government has threatened to revoke the operating licences of non-performing Distribution Companies (DisCos). It warned that non-performance will not be tolerated as it was deeply concerned about the deteriorating electricity supply across the country. The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, gave the threat in a post on his X yesterday.

He said: “Moving forward, I am committed to holding all distribution companies accountable for their performance. Willful non-perfor- mance will not be tolerated, and severe consequences, including licence revocation, may be imposed. “Additionally, I have instructed the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to prioritise repair works on damaged transmission towers and power lines to improve supply in affected regions. “As the Minister of Power, I am deeply concerned about the deteriorating electricity supply across the country.

In response to this pressing issue, I have summoned the Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), as well as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to a crucial meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the worsening power supply in their respective regions and to collectively find lasting solutions.”

He said it is disheartening to witness the decline in power supply despite the concerted efforts to improve the situation. According to him, the ministry has been exerting pressure on the Generating Companies (GenCos) to enhance their performance, resulting in a recent increase in generation to over 4000MW. “Despite this progress, certain distribution companies are failing to adequately distribute the power supplied by TCN, while vandalism of power infrastructure exacerbates the problem in regions such as Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.

“During recent supervisory visits to power generating plants, I have witnessed first- hand the challenges faced by the sector. Plans are underway to settle outstanding debts owed to power generation and gas supply companies, which will alleviate the financial strain and contribute to improved generation levels nationwide.”