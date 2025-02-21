FG Terminates RCC’s Oyo-Ogbonoso Road Contract

Share

The Federal Government has terminated the contract for the 98-kilometer Oyo-Ogbomoso Road, originally awarded to RCC Construction Company, due to prolonged delays in completion. Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, announced the decision on Thursday during the Oyo Federal Roads Stakeholders’ Engagement held in Ibadan.

Themed “Enhancing Federal Roads in Oyo State: Challenges and Sustainable Solutions,” the meeting brought together key stakeholders to address pressing issues surrounding federal roads in the state.

Umahi cited the hardship faced by commuters and the adverse impact on economic activities as reasons for the contract revocation. He assured that the government remains committed to completing the road, adding that a new contractor would be engaged soon.

He said: “The Oyo-Ogbomoso road project has dragged on for too long. “We cannot continue to watch as businesses and livelihoods suffer due to its noncompletion.

“The Federal Government will take decisive action to ensure the project is completed without further delays,” Umahi stated. Lawmaker representing Ogbomoso North, South, and Oriire Federal Constituency, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, expressed concern over the economic setback caused by the delay.

He also lamented the rising number of road crashes on the uncompleted stretch Stakeholders from across Oyo State, including those from Iseyin-Oke Ogun to Saki, also decried the poor state of roads in the region, emphasizing the need for urgent government intervention.

Share

Please follow and like us: