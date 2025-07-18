FG: Tax Administration Still Grappling With Challenges

The Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zach Adedeji, has said tge country’s tax administration is still grappling with challenges despite technological advances recorded with GIFMIS and on TaxPro MAX platform.

Speaking in Abuja at stakeholders’ engagement involving the FIRS and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Adedeji lamented the continuous lapses in withholding tax deductions, VAT remittances, and stamp duty administration from the Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) space. The engagement was theme: “Enhancing Tax Compliance Through Collaboration.”

Describing the theme as timely in addressing the lapses, he said the gaps were argely due to technical limi- tations and a knowledge defi- cit on tax compliance requirements, result in significant revenue losses and recurrent audit issues.

“At the Federal Inland Revenue Service, we are deeply aware that effective tax administration does not operate in isolation. It is the product of deliberate cooperation mutual understanding, and well-coordinated systems among critical institutions of government.

“The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, with its central role in financial controls and disbursements across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), stands out as a pivotal partner in the effort to improve tax compliance, accountability, and ultimately, Nigeria’s revenue generation performance.

“Despite the technological advances we’ve made, particularly with GIFMIS and our own TaxPro MAX platform, we continue to observe lapses in withholding tax deductions, VAT remittances, and stamp duty administration from the MDA space.

“This workshop, therefore, is not just an opportunity to share knowledge, but a strategic turning point to co-design solutions that will close the existing gaps and build a smarter, more efficient, and technologydriven tax compliance culture in Nigeria”, he said.

He added that when government institutions are tax-compliant, the message it sends to the private sector and to citizens is powerful: that no one is above the law, and that transparency begins at home.

According to him, “our credibility as public institutions is tested first by our own adherence to tax regulations.

If we must grow revenue to meet our national development priorities, then we must begin by ensuring that public sector actors play by the rules—and help others do the same”.

In a remark by the AGF, Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, he reflected on the importance of collaboration between FIRS and OAGF.

He described taxation as the lifeblood of any economy, noting that “for us in Nigeria, improving tax compliance is not just a fiscal priority but a national imperative.