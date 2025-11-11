FG Tasks States On Sustainable Funding, Coordination To End NTDs By 2030

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Nigeria by 2030, urging state governments to prioritize sustainable domestic financing and effective coordination.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, made the call during a High-Level Advocacy Meeting with Commissioners of Health from the 36 states and the FCT in Abuja. He said the meeting aimed to strengthen collaboration between federal and state governments in mobilizing resources for NTD programmes, many of which are still donor-funded.

Highlighting the scale of the challenge, Dr. Salako noted that over 200 million Nigerians are at risk of at least one NTD, with 165 million requiring preventive chemotherapy. He explained that NTDs remain largely linked to poverty, poor sanitation, unsafe water, and substandard housing, adding that they are still not at the forefront of Nigeria’s healthcare agenda.

The Minister also celebrated Nigeria’s progress, noting that Guinea Worm has been eradicated since 2013, 35 million people have been weaned off ivermectin treatment in 10 states, Onchocerciasis has been eliminated in Plateau and Nasarawa States, 39.5 million people across 20 states and the FCT no longer require treatment for Lymphatic Filariasis, and the prevalence of trachoma infection among at-risk populations has dropped by 84 percent.

Dr. Salako commended the 22 states that have created budget lines for NTDs, urging them to ensure actual fund releases. He lauded the support of partners such as Uniting to Combat NTDs and the Global Fund, noting that their involvement has strengthened consultations on sustainable financing, logistics, and domestic resource mobilization.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to the World Health Organization’s 2021–2030 NTD Roadmap, he highlighted the launch of Nigeria’s NTD Master Plan (2023–2027) as a key step toward achieving elimination targets.

“Ending NTDs is central to achieving Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goal 3. Let us not allow neglected tropical diseases to result in neglected people,” Dr. Salako said, urging commissioners to prioritize NTDs in state budgets and integrate elimination activities with other health programmes to maximize resources.