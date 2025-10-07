FG Tasks Stakeholders On Increased Investment In Nigeria’s Creative Economy

The Federal Government has called on stakeholders to step up investments in Nigeria’s creative sector to unlock its full potential as a driver of inclusive economic growth.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, made the call on Tuesday at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja. She emphasized that the creative industry has the capacity to generate employment, enhance global competitiveness, and foster sustainable development.

According to the Minister, recent statistics show that Nigeria’s creative economy currently contributes approximately 2.3 percent to the national GDP and employs over 4.2 million people across various sectors. She noted that the success stories of Nollywood, the fashion industry, and Afrobeats music highlight the sector’s growth potential.

“We must create an environment that attracts both local and international investors to our creative industries. This requires not only financial incentives but also a strong regulatory framework that ensures transparency, accountability, and ease of doing business,” Musawa stated.

She identified limited access to funding, inadequate infrastructure, and regulatory and policy constraints as major challenges facing the sector. Musawa urged financial institutions to design products that meet the unique needs of creative entrepreneurs and called for increased investment in infrastructure and skills development.

“I urge those present who represent the formal financial sector to start to make considerations for the unique nature of our sector and its products,” she added.

Musawa reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to driving reforms in regulatory and policy frameworks to support innovation and creativity.

“Together, we can build a future where creativity and innovation drive sustainable economic growth and cultural prosperity for Nigeria. As Omoyemi Akerele, Founder and CEO of Lagos Fashion Week and Style House Files, once said, ‘The creative economy is not just about entertainment; it’s about creating a sustainable ecosystem that empowers our talents and showcases our rich cultural heritage to the world,’” she concluded.

The workshop, themed “Building Productive Sectors: Investing in the Creative Economy,” brought together key stakeholders, private sector investors, and creative entrepreneurs to explore strategies for harnessing the sector’s potential and building a robust and productive creative industry.