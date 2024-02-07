FG Tasks NCCC Staff On Working In Synergy

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal has solicited teamwork and synergy among the Staff to realize the mandate of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), noting that the council is a growing venture that must grow to get to the target.

Minister said this during his familiarization visit to the National Council on Climate Change Office, in Abuja.

“ I’m sure you must have some issues and a lot of hurdles to cross, but with determination, dedication, and commitment of the staff, the Council will get to the target” He stressed.

He emphasized that the Director General of the Council cannot do it alone, “he needs your support and that support is what we require to move the council forward as this will allow the council to achieve its main goal.

“President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a very special interest in the issues of Climate Change, I have seen Mr. President attending high-level meetings on different occasions during UNGA and the just concluded Cop 28 in Dubai. I can see his passion and commitment to the issues of Climate Change, so let us keep the momentum by trying as much as possible to key in and support Mr. President’s Renewed Hope on Climate Change.

The Minister further appealed to the NCCC to understand the intricate workings of every facet of the ministry’s purview as well as the fundamental values of synergy, dedication, mentoring, punctuality, and teamwork to deliver on the Council’s mandate.

”Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to environmental stewardship and collective teamwork. Together, we can pave the way for a sustainable future for generations to come” He stressed

In his response, the Director General, of the National Council on Climate Change, Salisu Dahiru said since the establishment of the NCCC in 2022, they have never seen a brighter day than today. “with all sense of humility, no Minister has ever visited us therefore, we are extremely delighted Sir” He stressed.

He assured the Minister of his unalloyed support to achieving the Ministry’s mandate.