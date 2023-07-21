FG Task Editors On Ending Food Insecurity Via Biotech

The Federal Government through the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) on Friday tasked senior editors from different media organisations, on the need to support agriculture biotechnology development, as a measure to end food insecurity in Nigeria.

This was disclosed during a one-day Sensitization Workshop organised for Senior Editors by NABDA in collaboration with African Agricultural Technology Foundation ( AATF) and Open Forum for Agricultural Biotechnology ( OFAB) in Abuja.

The Director General of NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, said editors, as gatekeepers of various media houses, play key roles in stories and activities that affect both directly or indirectly the development of biotechnology in the country.

He noted biotechnology has proven to be the needed solution to the persistent food and nutrition challenges in the country.

Mustapha urged the editors to always objectively look at stories and activities around biotechnology development while subjecting them to known scientific tests.

He said, “As editors, you play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and disseminating information. The power of media in shaping narratives and public perception cannot be overstated. Hence, your role in communicating agricultural biotechnology to the masses is crucial for fostering understanding, dialogue, and informed decision-making.

“First and foremost, I urge you to strive for accuracy and credibility in your reporting. Agricultural biotechnology is a complex field, and presenting accurate information is paramount to ensure that the public receives reliable and trustworthy knowledge. Fact-checking and verification of sources are essential practices to uphold the integrity of the information you deliver.

“Secondly, I encourage you to bridge the gap between scientific language and the layperson’s understanding. Agricultural biotechnology can sometimes be laden with technical jargon that may be difficult for the public to grasp. It is your responsibility to translate these scientific concepts into accessible language, enabling everyone to comprehend and appreciate the significance of biotechnological advancements ”

Also Speaking, Country Coordinator of OFAB, Dr. Rose Gidado, said that it was important for editors to understand all the development stages of biotechnology, to guarantee proper flow of communication to the larger society.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Nigeria Union of Journalists,( NUJ) FCT Council, Ochiaka Ugwu, urged NABDA and other partners to provide Journalists covering biotechnology with special grants, to enable them to do further helpful scientific research.